Two suspects have been identified following the investigation of mailbox damage that happened in the town of Clinton on the night of Jan. 3.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Anthony J. Whitehead, 18, of Cashton, and Cody J. Gilbertson, 22, of Warrens, admitted to striking several mailboxes with a baseball bat.
If anyone had mailbox damage in the area of Wang Ridge Road and County Road D in Vernon County, or in the Cashton area of Monroe County that may have occurred around this time, the Sheriff's Office advises they contact their local law enforcement agency.
Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
