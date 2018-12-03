The Vernon County Sheriff's Office responded to three separate single-vehicle accidents over the weekend.
On Dec. 1, there was a single-vehicle rollover on State Hwy. 56 near Mound Ridge Road in the town of Genoa at 12:32 p.m. According to the Sheriff's Office, 83-year-old Ronald Dahl from rural Viroqua was traveling east on State Hwy. 56 when his 2002 Mercury Mountaineer began sliding on the slush-covered road leaving the roadway, traveling over a guardrail and rolling over twice, before coming to rest on its roof. Dahl and his passenger, 82-year-old Marilyn Dahl were extricated from the vehicle by Genoa Fire and Rescue using the Jaws of Life. According to the report, seat belts were used. The Genoa Fire, Genoa First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.
A second single-vehicle rollover happened Dec. 1 at about 9:08 p.m. on State Hwy. 27 near Tainter Hollow Road east of De Soto in the town of Franklin. Kelly A. Niemyjski, 58, and Stanley K. Niemyjski, 63, of Viroqua, were traveling north when Kelly Niemyjski lost control of her vehicle because of icy road conditions. The vehicle entered the ditch and overturned. Both occupants went to Vernon Memorial Hospital by private vehicle, with minor injuries. The Viroqua Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
A single-vehicle accident happened Dec. 2 at about 2:09 a.m on County Road WW near Cepek Road near Hillsboro in the town of Hillsboro.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Charles A. Koleda, 38, of rural Hillsboro was traveling westbound on County Road WW when he lost control of his vehicle because of road conditions. Koleda slid off the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. He was not injured. The Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service and the Hillsboro Police Department assisted at the scene.
The three accidents remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
