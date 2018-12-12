To help deter impaired driving, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office will join law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1.
“The goal of these comprehensive law enforcement efforts is to help make roadways safer for everyone by discouraging people from making the dangerous and irresponsible decision of getting behind the wheel impaired,” Sheriff John Spears said.
Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 169 deaths and more than 3,300 injuries. While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drugged driving — people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications. To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has:
- Twenty-five multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating throughout the year, across the state.
- About 3,800 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), enhancing efforts to detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.
- Two hundred ninety-two highly-trained Drug Recognition Experts — among the most in the nation.
There are many ways that citizens can help:
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location;
- If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired;
- Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services;
- Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride
- ; and
- Make sure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up – every trip. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions
- .
“To help ensure a safe, enjoyable holiday season, we need the cooperation of all motorists,” Spears said.
