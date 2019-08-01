The Vernon County Sheriff's Office wants to make people aware of a U.S. Postal Service scam. The Sheriff's Office was alerted of the scam on July 30.
According to the Sheriff's Office, identity thieves stop a potential victim’s mail by using the USPS online temporary mail stop service. Investigators believe that if your mail is stopped, and you personally did not request the mail stop through your local post office or conducted the mail stop online, your personal information may have been compromised. Scammers may try and personally pick up your mail at the post office after applying for credit cards in the victim’s name. Scammers may also try and forward your mail after applying for credit cards, then stop your mail, and forward your mail to another address to obtain the credit cards.
Sheriff's John Spears encourages area residents to contact their local post office and law enforcement if they experience any interruption in their mail service. Area law enforcement continues to work with the U.S. Postal Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.