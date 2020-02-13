Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 10.
2/4 On Jan. 9, 2020, Bruce McKittrick was driving bus for VARC, Inc., traveling westbound on State Highway 56, town of Viroqua. McKittrick was negotiating a corner, crossed the centerline, and struck a vehicle parked along side of the road. The VARC bus was carrying 16 occupants, who all had no injuries. This accident was not reported until Feb. 4, 2020.
2/5 Matthew Fencl, Westby, was traveling southbound on County Road D, town of Webster, and was negotiating a curve to the left, but the vehicle kept traveling straight. Fencl drove off the roadway into a large ditch and embankment. Fencl removed the vehicle before law enforcement arrived on scene.
2/10 There was one reportable car/deer crashes: Ruth Lepke, Chaseburg, on County Road O, town of Bergen.