The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending March 18.
3/13 Ellen Moon, La Crosse, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen. Moon missed her turn, and pulled into a wayside. Jodi Carpenter, Sparta, was operating a FedEx cargo van behind the Moon vehicle. Carpenter attempted to pass the Moon vehicle on the right-hand side. As Moon began to turn around, and head north, both vehicles collided. No injuries were reported. The Moon vehicle received functional damage. The FedEx van received minor damage.
3/13 Amanda Woodworth, Ontario, was traveling downhill on Lower Ridge Road, town of Whitestown. Due to the ice-covered road, Woodworth lost control and slid off the road. The vehicle came to a stop in the ditch/embankment. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed, but received functional damage.
3/13 James Revels, Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on County Road Q, town of Greenwood. Revels was traveling around a corner, and the vehicle started to slide due to the ice covered roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, and struck a tree. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed, but didn’t receive disabling damage.
3/14 Justin Irish, Bagley, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa. Irish stated he was looking for his water bottle, and hit the soft shoulder, and was pulled into the embankment. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
3/18 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Tami Hansen, Soldiers Grove, on US Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo; James Bovenmyer, Viroqua, on County Road M, town of Kickapoo; Garet Sagami, La Crosse, on N Ridge Road/US Hwy. 14, town of Coon.
