The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Sept. 2.
Sheriff John Spears would like to welcome students back to school this week, and wishes them hard work, good grades, and a great 2019-20 school year. Sheriff urges the community to keep an eye out for school buses making frequent stops, and yield to students in crosswalks, who are walking to school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.