The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 25.
2/20 Kevin Parr, Viroqua, was traveling southbound on County Road O, town of Harmony, when he lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a curve due to snow covered roads. Parr went off the road and struck the top of a concrete culvert. The trailer being pulled by Parr jackknifed, and the truck and trailer came to rest at the bottom of the culvert. Parr did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage.
2/21 Four cattle were reported loose on West River Road, town of Liberty. The owner was notified.
2/23 Timothy Schmitz, Sparta, was negotiating a turn on Short Cut Road, town of Clinton. Schmitz lost control and entered the other lane striking the oncoming vehicle driven by Quincy Peters, Cashton. Schmitz’s vehicle became stuck in the snow in the ditch. Peters reported he had trouble braking due to the slush on the road. Schmitz’s vehicle was towed, but Peters’ vehicle was not. Neither Schmitz, Peters, nor Peters’ passenger, Camielle Johnson, reported any injuries.
2/24 Christopher Kemper, Mauston, was driving southbound on State Hwy. 27, town of Franklin, and entered an area that had blowing and drifting snow causing whiteout conditions. Stephanie Fish, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 27 in the same area. Fish crossed the centerline and struck Kemper’s vehicle on the front driver’s side. Neither Kemper nor his passenger, Kathryn Pfeiffer, Wisconsin Dells, received injuries. Kemper’s vehicle was not towed. Fish did not receive any injuries, but her vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/24 William Felten, Sparta, was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua. Dennis Melby, Westby, was also traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 14 in front of Felten. Both vehicles entered an area of extremely poor visibility due to the high winds and snow. Felten reportedly did not see Melby’s vehicle, and he hit the rear of Melby’s vehicle. Neither driver reported injuries. The vehicles were not towed.
2/25 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Thomas Henline, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Matthew Fencl, Westby, on State Hwy. 82, town of Union.
