Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 25.
11/18 Jacob Gjefle, Ontario, was traveling eastbound on County Road ZZ, town of Whitestown, and negotiating a curve to the right. Gjefle lost control on the ice-covered roadway. The vehicle crossed the centerline and went over a ditch and down an embankment. The vehicle eventually rolled on its side. Gjefle did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
11/23 Four head of cattle were reported out on Offerdahl Road, town of Viroqua.
11/25 There were four reportable car/deer crashes: Kurt Anderson, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Webster; Steven Scharping, Westby, on Lars Hill Road, town of Christiana; Mitchell Klink, Waukesha, on State Highway 82, town of Sterling; Jacob Brueggen, Westby, on County Road S, town of Webster.
