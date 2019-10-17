The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Oct. 7.
10/7 A Blank Angus calf was reported out on Newton Road, town of Genoa. The calf was returned to its pasture.
10/9 Four horses were reported on State Highway 82 near County Road A, town of Union. The owner was located, and the horses were walked back to the residence.
10/9 Two cows were reported out on County Road N, town of Sterling. The owner was located, and the cows were brought back to the residence.
10/9 Richard Swiggum, La Farge, was traveling southbound on East Smith Road, town of Viroqua. Swiggum attempted to stop at the stop sign at County Road Y but his brakes failed. Michael Windberg, Menominee, MN, struck Swiggum’s vehicle when Swiggum failed to stop. Shannon Parker, La Farge, also struck Swiggum’s vehicle when it entered the eastbound lane. No injuries were reported. Swiggum’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Windberg and Parker’s vehicles were not towed.
10/11 Julie Leatherberry, Stoddard, hit a parked car, owned by Nancy Inrcke, Westby, while she was parking on North Cottage Street, village of Stoddard, at Stoddard Elementary School. Leatherberry’s vehicle did not receive any damage. Inrcke’s vehicle received minor damage. No injuries were reported.
10/14 There were seven reportable car/deer crashes: Aaron Koch, De Soto, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Dakota Washburn, Soldiers Grove, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Benjamin Hooks, Hillsboro, on County Road EE, town of Greenwood; Carla Anderson, Sparta, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua; Teresa Reser, Richland Center, on State Highway 80, town of Greenwood; Ronald Burright, Readstown, on US Highway 14, town of Franklin; Tianna Repaal, Camp Douglas, on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.