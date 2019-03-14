The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending March 11.
3/7 Andrew Serres, Brownsville, Minnesota, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Wheatland. Serres began to turn right into a driveway on Ghelf Road. The vehicle slid on the ice covered road, and struck the Gunners Sports Bar sign. Serres did not report any injuries. The vehicle had functional damage.
3/11 There was one reportable car/deer crash: Chelsey Myhre-Foster, Coon Valley, on County Road K, town of Hamburg.
With tax season underway, please watch for the IRS or Department of Treasury Scam. According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), an imposter calls to threaten that you must pay now for tax violations. The IRS will not contact you by phone. In fact, they send you a letter by mail, and they do not make threats. The best defense against a scam is to not respond. Find more information on scams at the DATCP website or contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.