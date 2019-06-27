The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending June 24.
6/22 At approximately 2:27 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center received the report of a trailer load of hay on fire. The trailer was hooked up to a truck on County Road A, town of Union. The truck did not catch fire. The La Farge Fire Department and Hillsboro Fire Department were able to put the fire out.
6/24 There were seven reportable car/deer crashes: Jena DeWitt, Viroqua, on State Highway 56, town of Liberty; John Orethun, Viroqua, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; Kathryn Granger, Hillsboro, on State Highway 80, town of Greenwood; Helen Anderson, Hillsboro, on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro; Grant Hansen, Viola, on State Highway 56, town of Liberty; Jedadiah Lathrop, Cashton, on Rognstad Ridge Road, town of Christiana; Debra Trussoni, DeSoto, on State Highway 35, town of Wheatland.
