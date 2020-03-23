Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff's Department for the week ending March 23.
SCAM ALERT: According to the Division of Consumer and Business Education, as the Corona virus undergoes, it’s starting to take a toll on people’s financial status. There are reports that the government will be sending money by check or direct deposit to everyone, but the details are still being worked out. Below are a few tips on deciphering if it’s legitimate scam:
• The government will not ask you to pay anything up front in order to receive money.
• The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.
• These checks/payments are not yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get the money for you now is a scammer.
If you suspect you are getting scam phone calls, please report it to the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint. Also, keep up-to-date with the latest Coronavirus related scams at www.ftc.gov/coronavirus. You can also sign up to get consumer alerts.
***
Until further notice, in compliance with CDC limitations, to reduce the spread of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), Sheriff John Spears is limiting nonessential/nonemergent services including all meetings scheduled at the sheriff’s office, license plate registrations, jail visitation, etc. In order to report an incident, or questions/inquiries in general, please call the Vernon County Dispatch Center at 608-637-2123 or email: vcso@vernoncounty.org. Civil Process / Record Request inquiries can be forwarded to 608-638-5710 or email: vcsorecords@vernoncounty.org. As directed by Sheriff Spears, if you are experiencing symptoms of the Coronavirus or Flu-like symptoms, please identify this to the dispatcher before a deputy makes contact at your residence. Precautions are being taken in this facility to maintain the health and wellness of staff, inmates, and visitors alike. Thank you for your understanding.
*Sheriff Spears is reminding citizens to practice good health practices and follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
To help protect our community, your family and co-workers, please remember to wash your hands frequently for a minimum of 20 seconds, limit the amount of times you touch your face with your hands, cover your mouth when you have a cough, and if you are sick, stay home, or seek medical attention. Clean and sanitize your home, work areas, and frequently contacted areas.
For more information, please contact the Vernon County Health Department or your medical provider, and do your part to keep our community healthy to reduce or limit the impact of COVID-19/Coronavirus. Stay safe and healthy!