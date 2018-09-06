The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Sept. 4
8/28 Jason Nelson, Viola, was traveling westbound on Hwy. 56, in the town of Liberty. Nelson drove into a large amount of water covering the roadway. The vehicle stalled, and Nelson had to be rescued by the fire department. The vehicle was unable to be removed at the time, and was later washed off the roadway by the rising water. No injuries were reported.
8/29 Grant Moschel, Westby, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 35, in the town of Wheatland. Moschel was driving a Peterbilt truck, and encountered a soft shoulder on the road that had been washed out. The Peterbilt truck rolled into the embankment. No injuries were reported. The truck was owned by Strupp Trucking, Inc., and was towed from the scene.
8/30 Stewart Maly, Richland Center, was driving a semi and trailer eastbound on Hwy. 14, in the town of Kickapoo. Maly stated he heard a loud bang, and the truck and trailer immediately traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. The truck bounced off the guardrail, and went across the highway onto the eastbound shoulder of the road. Maly turned the truck to the right, and it traveled across the highway again. Maly was able to straighten the truck out and pulled alongside the highway on the shoulder of the westbound road. Maly was driving for L & M Salvage Co. of Richland County. No apparent injuries were reported.
Sheriff Spears would like to thank all who were involved with flood relief. It is great to see the community come together during such a tremendous situation. Sheriff would like to remind all victims to report their flood damage to the Emergency Operations Center at 608-637-5294.
Sheriff Spears urges drivers to use caution while maneuvering water covered roads. Please do not drive around barricades. Water running over the roadway not only risks hydroplaning, but can also hide debris, dips, or washouts. Be smart and drive safe!
9/4 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: James Urbanek, Chaseburg, on Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo; Kyler Stevens, Rice Lake, on Hwy. 131, town of Whitestown; Anthony Kelbel, La Farge, on Hwy.131, town of Stark.
