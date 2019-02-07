Vicki Peterson of Casey, Iowa, was operating a semi-truck and trailer for Aschenbrenner Trucking, Inc. on Jan. 28. Peterson was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen, and drove onto the shoulder of the road where there was deep snow. Peterson lost control, crossed the centerline, and went over an embankment. The semi overturned onto its driver’s side. No injuries were reported. The highway was shut down while the semi was removed from the embankment.