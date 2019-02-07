The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 4
1/28 Vicki Peterson, Casey, Iowa, was operating a semi-truck and trailer for Aschenbrenner Trucking, Inc. Peterson was traveling northbound on State Highway 35, Town of Bergen, and drove onto the shoulder of the road where there was deep snow. Peterson lost control, crossed the center line, and went over an embankment. The semi overturned onto its driver’s side. No injuries were reported. The highway was shut down, while the semi was removed from the embankment. (Picture Attached)
1/28 Michael Vanburger, The Villages, Florida, was traveling southbound on County Road D, just east of Ogden Avenue, town of Clinton. Vanburger was traveling downhill, and was negotiating a curve. Vanburger began braking, lost control on the snow-covered roads, and slid off the roadway. The vehicle came to rest against a fence. No injuries occurred. The vehicle was towed.
1/29 Melissa Peterson, La Farge, was traveling northbound on Sandhill Road, town of Whitestown. Due to the snow-covered roads, Peterson lost control of her vehicle, traveled into the ditch, and hit a snowbank. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received minor damage.
2/4 There were no reportable car/deer crashes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.