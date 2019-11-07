The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 4.
11/1 Bernard Burke, Richland Center, was traveling on US Highway 14 when he changed lanes to pass a semi-tractor trailer. Burke stated he misjudged the speed of the vehicle driven by Kimberly Neary, Viola, and struck the rear of Neary’s vehicle. Burke’s vehicle received minor damage, and Neary’s vehicle received functional damage. Neither vehicle was towed. Burke, Neary, and Neary’s passenger did not report any injuries.
11/4 There were 10 reportable car/deer crashes: Amy Rogers, Wonewoc, on State Highway 80, town of Greenwood; Samantha Hartwig, Onalaska, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Abbey Beranek, Rochester, MN, on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Christopher Alderman, Hillsboro, on County Road D, town of Webster; Kathy Sletten, De Soto, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Jared Vesperman, Green Bay, on State Highway 131, town of Stark; Cameron Wells, Rockland, on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro; Samuel Balto, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg; Timothy Dunham, Hillsdale, MI, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Tanner Parr, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Webster.
Sheriff John Spears would like to remind everyone to be extra vigilant when driving this time of year. Deer are moving around a lot, and there is an increase in car/deer crashes. Additionally, the weather is starting to change and we may start seeing snow- and ice-covered roads. Take extra precautions to stay safe and avoid accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.