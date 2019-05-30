The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending May 28.
5/20 Michael Thorson, Soldiers Grove, was traveling westbound on State Highway 82, in the town of Sterling, and hit a cow that was in his lane of travel. Thorson did not report any injuries at the time of the crash. His pickup truck was towed from the scene. The owner of the cow was Cole Johnson. The cow did not survive.
5/23 An unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on Central Avenue, in the village of Coon Valley. The vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle along the side of the road. The unknown vehicle continued westbound on Central Avenue, and did not report the accident. Debbie Andre, Coon Valley, the owner of the parked vehicle, reported the accident. At this time, the driver of the unknown vehicle has not been located. If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office.
5/28 There were seven reportable car/deer crashes: Jacob Salmon, Gays Mills, on State Hwy. 131, town of Kickapoo; Jessica Hamann, Soldiers Grove, on US Hwy. 14, village of Readstown; Shane Mikkelson, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 27, town of Christiana; Christina Dolan, Coon Valley, on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua; Nicholas Nelson, La Crosse, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Keith Gilman, De Soto, on State Hwy. 82, town of Franklin; Adele Foster, Chaseburg, on State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.