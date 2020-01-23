Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 20.
1/14 Dakota Froehlich, Elroy, was traveling northbound on County Road V, town of Forest. Froehlich stated she met another vehicle that was over the centerline. Froehlich overcorrected, traveled down an embankment, and struck a culvert and fence. Froehlich reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/16 Katie Hammond, Viroqua, was negotiating a curve on Railroad Avenue, town of Viroqua, and lost control on the sand treated road. Hammond left the roadway, and struck a tree. Hammond reported a possible injury, but was not transported to the hospital. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/18 Ashlyn Bolstad, De Soto, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Wheatland, on the snow-covered road. Bolstad hit a patch of snow, which caused her vehicle to hit the ditch. The vehicle traveled down a steep embankment, and overturned in a small pond. Bolstad climbed out of the passenger’s side window, walked home, and contacted law enforcement. Bolstad did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/18 Devin Schmitt, Beaver Dam, was traveling northbound on Wolf Valley Road, town Whitestown. Schmitt was unfamiliar with the roadways, and due to the blowing snow, he had difficult seeing the intersection ahead. Schmitt came to the fork in the roadway, and traveled through the intersection. The vehicle turned sideways, and came to a rest on its roof. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was tow due to disabling damage.
1/20 There was one reportable car/deer crash: Tonya Teach, Chaseburg, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg.