The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 19.
8/12 A stop sign at the intersection of US Hwy. 14/Rainbow Drive, town of Coon, was damaged.
8/14 A reddish brown horse was reported lost. It was reported the horse, Ruger, still had its saddle on. On Aug. 15 at approximately 7:15 a.m., a caller reported there was a horse by Bridge 14 in the town of Stark. The owner was notified, and was eventually able to catch Ruger.
8/17 A vehicle belonging to Eduardo Torres, Joliet, Illinois, was parked on private property, in the town of Franklin. The vehicle rolling down a field road, and into the woods. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to a stop. The vehicle was unoccupied. The vehicle received minor damage, and was not towed from the scene.
8/19 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Craig Fritsche, Ferryville, on State Hwy. 27, town of Franklin; Jason White, Richfield, Minn., on State Hwy. 56, town of Harmony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.