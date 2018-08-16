The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 13.
8/8 Joshua Kriegel, Plover, was traveling eastbound, down a hill, on W Weber Hill Road, in the town of Sterling. Kriegel did not notice the side of the road was washed out, and his right front tire hit the wash out. The vehicle traveled into the ditch. Kriegel and his passenger did not receive any injuries.
8/8 A mailbox and State Hwy. 33 sign was hit, in the town of Forest.
If your mailbox has been hit/vandalized, or if you have any leads, please report it to the Sheriff’s Office. There are multiple investigations pending countywide.
8/9 A bull was reported loose on Vance Hill Road, in the town of Webster. The owners were notified, and were able to capture the bull safely.
8/11 Ian Schieffer, La Crosse, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 82, in the town of Forest. Schieffer passed another eastbound vehicle in front of him. After the pass was completed, Schieffer ran off the right side of the road. He overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid back onto the road, and overcorrected again. This time, the vehicle skid off the right side of the road into the ditch. Failure to control and speed appeared to be factors. Schieffer reported no apparent injuries.
8/13 There were four reportable car/deer crashes. Barry Bergum, Coon Valley, on Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Kathleen Hart, La Farge, on Hwy. 82, town of Stark; Kyle Stout, La Farge, on Hwy. 82, town of Hillsboro; Susan Larson, Hillsboro, on State Highway 82, town of Union.
