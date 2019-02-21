The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 18.
2/11 Alyssa Nachtigal, Soldiers Grove, was traveling westbound on US Hwy.14, town of Kickapoo, when several cattle crossed the roadway. Nachtigal was able to avoid striking all, but one. Nachtigal reported no injuries, and her vehicle received minor damage. The cow had a broken leg.
2/11 Mitchell Becker, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson, and lost control. Becker crossed the centerline, and went off of the road. Becker went through a fence, and into a field. Becker attempted to get back onto the road, but could not get out of the ditch. Becker reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed out of the ditch.
2/11 Mark Kowaliw, Saint Louis Park, Minn., was traveling southbound on County Road NN, town of Franklin. While negotiating a curve, Kowaliw lost control of the vehicle, slid off the road, and went down an embankment. The vehicle struck a tree. Due to the weather conditions, the vehicle had to stay at the accident location until the next day. Kowaliw received no injuries. The vehicle had to be towed due to disabling damage.
2/12 Tyler Lasky, Westby, was traveling westbound on US Hwy. 14, town of Christiana. A deer ran out in front of the vehicle. Lasky applied the brakes. The vehicle slid off the side of the road, and landed on its roof. Lasky reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
