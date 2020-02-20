Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 17.
2/12 Scott Krueger, La Crosse, was traveling westbound on County Road K, town of Hamburg, when a deer crossed the road in front of him. Krueger attempted to swerve to miss the deer, and lost control due to the slippery, snow-covered roads. Krueger went down an embankment, came to a rest at the bottom, and struck a tree. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/12 Elizabeth Welsh, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Hornby Road, town of Franklin, when the vehicle left the roadway, crossed the centerline, traveled down an embankment, and struck a tree. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
2/17 There was one reportable car/deer crash: Bryn Hawklove, Viroqua, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg.