The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 17.
12/11 Chris Hendrickson, Ferryville, was traveling southbound on State Highway 35, town of Bergen. Due to the snow in his lane of travel, he left the roadway, proceeded down an embankment, and became stuck in the snow. Hendrickson reported no injuries. The vehicle had to be towed from the embankment, and had minor damage.
12/14 Richard Tomten, Milton, had his vehicle parked in a private parking lot on Rockton Loop, town of Whitestown. Tomten reported a vehicle backed into his, and the driver did not report the crash. This incident remains under investigation.
12/17 There were nine reportable car/deer crashes: Michael Young, Stoddard, on State Highway 162, town of Bergen; Brent Neuhaus, Chaseburg, on County Road K, town of Hamburg; Daniel Howard, Viroqua, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; Eldora Thomas, Norwalk, on State Highway 131, town of Whitestown; Brady Rudie, Coon Valley, on State Highway 162, town of Hamburg; Janet Bradley, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; Dennis Phillips, Stoddard, on Wing Hollow Road, town of Hamburg; Jesua Sanchez, Readstown, on County Road I, town of Kickapoo; Connor Mickelson, Spring Green, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.