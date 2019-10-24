The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Oct. 21.
10/15 A neighbor reported pigs out on County Road WW, town of Hillsboro. Deputies could not locate the pigs.
10/15 Ciara Hovell, Ettrick, was traveling southbound on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo, when she swerved to avoid striking a vehicle which was stopped on the road waiting to turn onto County Road T. Hovell went over the embankment on the west side of the highway and hit the ditch. Hovell reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
10/15 Karmen Jensen, La Farge, was backing out of a parking stall at the front of Bergum’s Food Mart, village of La Farge, when she backed into the side of the vehicle driven by Aaron Appleman, La Farge, which was slowing to stop at the stop sign at North Maple Street and East Main street. Jensen said she did not see Appleman approaching the stop sign. Neither driver reported injuries. Jensen’s vehicle received functional damage. Appleman’s vehicle received minor damage.
10/17 Michael Dillon, Dubuque, IA, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg, when he reportedly fell asleep and went off the roadway. The vehicle hit a traffic sign post. Dillon did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
10/17 Nikita Spangler, La Farge, was traveling westbound on Cherry Grove Road, town of Viroqua, when she fell asleep and left the roadway. The vehicle went down the embankment and through a fence. The vehicle struck a tree before running through the fence again, hitting the embankment again, crossing the road, and striking a mailbox on the opposite side of the road. Spangler and her three passengers did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
10/21 There were eight reportable car/deer crashes: Jerrod Getz, Viroqua, on Hinkst Hollow Road, town of Franklin; James Kipp, Viroqua, on County Road Y, town of Jefferson; Aubrey Peterson, Viroqua, on County Road B, town of Jefferson; Erica Eness, Ontario, on County Road ZZ, town of Whitestown; Jeremy Hayes, Westby, on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro; Jeremy Hayes, Westby, on State Highway 33, town of Forest; Jithendrriyan Babu, La Crosse, on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg; Kerri Busteed, De Soto, on State Highway 35, town of Bergen.
