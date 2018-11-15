The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 12.
11/6 Jamie Lunde, Chaseburg, was traveling westbound on Eide Road, town of Coon. Lunde traveled off the road into the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
11/7 Arvin Helke, Stoddard, was traveling southbound on Mohawk Valley Road, town of Bergen. Helke started up the hill, and slid off the right side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and continued over the embankment. As Helke tried to exit the vehicle, it slid back down the hill. The vehicle hit a tree and came to a stop. Helke reported no injuries. The vehicle had functional damage.
11/8 Courtney Nelson, Coon Valley, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Christiana. Nelson collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound, driven by Taylor Carlson, Genoa. The snowy roads and poor visibility were factors of the crash. Nelson steered her vehicle to the westbound ditch. Carlson’s vehicle spun once, and ended in the eastbound ditch. All occupants reported no injuries. Both vehicles received disabling damage, and were towed from the scene.
11/8 Darlene Hanson, Ontario, was traveling westbound on Garden Street, village of Ontario. Hanson made a left hand turn, and did not see the oncoming vehicle. Hanson was struck in the passenger side of her vehicle. The oncoming vehicle was driven by Raquel Galovits, Norwalk. Galovits reported a possible injury, but was not transported by EMS. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.
11/9 Justina Manspeaker, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on US Highway 14, town of Viroqua. Manspeaker encountered a slippery portion of the road, due to the snowfall. Manspeaker attempted to negotiate her vehicle back on the roadway, but slid into the ditch. The vehicle rolled once, and landed in an embankment. Manspeaker reported no possible injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
11/9 Laurie Haugen, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 56, town of Liberty. Haugen was negotiating a slight curve, and lost traction on the ice covered surface. The vehicle slid across the centerline, and struck a guardrail on the north side of the road. The vehicle slid back across the centerline and came to a rest in the eastbound ditch, partly in the road. Haugen reported no injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
11/13 There were six reportable car/deer crashes: Shannon Collins, Gays Mills, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Erik Anderson, Viroqua, on State Highway 56, town of Liberty; Dayna Noble, Gays Mills, on County Road J, Town of Franklin; Emily Fowell, Westby, on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg; Renae Stekel, Hillsboro, on State Highway 33, town of Hillsboro; Danielle Breidel, Winona, MN, on State Highway 82, Town of Webster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.