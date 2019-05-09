The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending May 6.

4/29 Robin Muenzenberger, Coon Valley, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road PC and State Hwy. 27 in the town of Christiana (Newry). Muenzenberger began to travel, but stopped again due to oncoming traffic. The vehicle stopped behind the Muenzenberger, driven by Jeffrey White, Mosinee, WI, did not notice Muenzenberger stopped again, and rear ended the Muenzenberger vehicle. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.

4/30 Brianna Falkers, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Lyster Road, town of Viroqua. Falkers slowed down for a curve in the roadway, and started to slide. The vehicle went over an embankment and came to rest in the creek. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed.

5/6 There were six reportable car/deer crashes: Kristin Alderman, La Crosse, on State Hwy. 162, town of Bergen; Herbert Randles, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Kickapoo; Taeryn Johnson, on State Highway 82, town of Stark; Austin Kast, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Franklin; Amber Heintz, on Dodson Hollow Road, town of Coon; William Keys, on State Hwy. 82, town of Webster.

