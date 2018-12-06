The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 3.
11/26 Jessica Anderson, Viola, was backing out of a private driveway on County Road P, in the town of Christiana. Anderson did not see the vehicle behind her, and backed into the parked vehicle, owned by Lisa Guck. No injuries occurred. Both vehicles had functional damage.
11/28 Isaac Zurawski, La Crosse, was traveling westbound on Tri-State Road, in the town of Christiana. Zurawski lost control of the vehicle, and struck a stop sign at the intersection of Tri-State Road and Neprud Road. Zurawski did not report any injuries. It did not appear the stop sign was damaged.
11/28 Dakota Clark, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on County Road F, in the town of Hillsboro. Clark attempted to turn left onto Hynek Road, and lost control of the vehicle. The snow covered roads were a factor in the crash. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received minor damage.
11/29 Michelle Caley, Genoa, was traveling westbound on County Road UU, in the town of Wheatland. Caley lost control of the vehicle, while negotiating a curve, and struck the ditch. No injuries were sustained by Caley or her minor passenger, Caylea McGlothlin. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/1 Verna Kliesner, Wonewoc, was parked in front of the County Market, in the town of Hillsboro, when her foot slipped off the brake. The vehicle was in drive, which hit the wall of the County Market. No injuries were reported. The vehicle had minor damage.
12/1 Michelle Wagner, Stoddard, was traveling west on Chipmunk Ridge Road, in the town of Bergen. Wagner was driving downhill, and negotiating a corner. The vehicle started to slide, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a rocky embankment. The vehicle spun around. Wagner continued to drive approximately one mile before sliding off the road again, due to the damage of the vehicle and flat tires. Wagner reported no injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/1 Caleb Pagel, Coon Valley, was traveling eastbound on County Road P, in the town of Christiana. Pagel began braking in preparation of a left hand turn onto Carlson Ridge Road. Due to the slippery road conditions, Pagel slid across the road, and struck a ditch. Pagel reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/2 Jordan Buroker, Cazenovia, was traveling northbound on Church Road, in the town of Kickapoo. Buroker lost control of the vehicle on the slushy road. The vehicle slid off the road, and struck a guardrail. The guardrail broke, causing the vehicle to travel over the bridge and into the creek. The operator of the vehicle failed to notify law enforcement of the accident.
12/3 There were five reportable car/deer crashes: Armin Peterson, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Owen Williams, Hillsboro, on State Highway 33, town of Whitestown; Megan Torgerson, Gays Mills, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Timothy Seland, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Vicki Brueggen, Westby, on East Ridge Road, town of Christiana.
