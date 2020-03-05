Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending March 2.
2/24 Brian Kast, Westby, was traveling northbound on County Road S, town of Webster, and hit a deer. No injuries were reported. The vehicle had minor damage.
2/27 Kaitlin Clark, Readstown, was traveling downhill, northbound on Wapp Hill, town of Sterling. Clark hit a soft portion of the shoulder of the road, was pulled into the ditch, and hit some rocks. Clark did not sustain any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
2/28 Trisha Olson, Viroqua, was traveling west on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua, and hit a deer. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received disabling damage.
3/1 Lance Slock, Viola, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 131, town of Kickapoo. Slock left the roadway, struck the ditch, and returned on the road. Slock crossed both lanes, and traveled off the roadway to the east. The vehicle struck a barn, spun around, and hit the barn again. Slock left the scene of the accident. The incident remains under investigation.
SCAM ALERT! Scammers are at full force during this time of year. According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP), scams involve bogus prize offers, phony travel packages, get-rich quick investments, and fake charities. Watch for the following tip-off words in order to identify a scam call: Act now, free gift, you must send money by Western Union, or gift cards, etc. Another key is the scammer is not typically from our area and will have a heavy accent. Protect yourself from being a target by:
1. Request to be put on the no call list, and hang up. If the person calls back, they are breaking the law. Most reputable telemarketers know this and will not call again.
2. Do not send any money or give out any personal information unless you know the call is legitimate.
Review the Department of Agriculture website for reported scams, and more helpful tips. If you have been a victim of a scam, please report it to the DATCP, or your local law enforcement.