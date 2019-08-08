The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 5.
7/28 Duane Crisman, Wonewoc, was backing out of a parking stall at the Hillsboro County Market. Crisman was looking in the backseat for something, and accidentally shifted the vehicle into drive. The vehicle rolled ahead, and ran into the side of the building. The impact caused about 12 inches of intrusion to the building. Crisman left the scene without reporting the accident to law enforcement.
8/5 There were four reportable car/deer crashes: Mary Schloemer, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 33, town of Hillsboro; Matthew Neprud, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Christiana; James Itnyre, Stoddard, on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen; Diane Colburn, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.