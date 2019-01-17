The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 14.
1/7 Michael Goede, Genoa, was traveling northbound on Wire Hollow Road in the town of Harmony, and lost control on the ice covered road. The vehicle traveled off of the road, and hit an embankment. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
1/8 Ka Sandra Khang, La Crosse, was traveling eastbound on County Road K in the town of Bergen. Khang traveled around a curve, hit ice, and went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its wheels in a stream. Khang was able to exit the vehicle, and reported a possible injury, but was not transported to the hospital. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
1/10 Hunter Moilien, Westby, was traveling eastbound on Eide Road, town of Coon. Moilien came around a left hand corner, hit glare ice, lost control of the vehicle, and ran into the ditch. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed due to functional damage.
1/11 Thomas Helgerson, Soldiers Grove, was traveling northbound on Skrede Road, town of Kickapoo, and lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Skrede Road/Ytrri Road. The vehicle struck a fence. Helgerson reported no injuries. The vehicle had functional damage.
1/14 There were four reportable car/deer crashes: Harlan Campbell, La Farge, on State Hwy. 82, town of Webster; Stacey Burnstad, Tomah, on County Road ZZ, town of Forest; Timothy Goldsmith, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Caroline Drahn, Onalaska, on State Hwy. 35, town of Genoa.
