The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Oct. 7.
10/4 Emily Portzen, Wonewoc, and her passenger were traveling eastbound on State Highway 82, town of Stark, when she fell asleep and left the roadway on the north side. Portzen’s vehicle was airborne, landed in a ditch, and came to rest in a yard. Portzen did not report any injuries. The vehicle received disabling damage.
10/5 Dane Mickelson, Coon Valley, was driving on Sveum Ridge Road, town of Coon, when his vehicle was pulled into the ditch due to a soft shoulder. The vehicle hit some trees. Mickelson did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
10/7 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Kristi Volden, Viola, on Mahoney Road, town of Viroqua; Katelyn Running, Viroqua, on County Road EB, town of Jefferson; Patrick Bakkum, Milwaukee, on State Hwy. 162, town of Hamburg.
