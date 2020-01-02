Vernon County Sheriff’s Report

The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Dec. 30.
12/24 Jaynne Lepke, Stoddard, was backing out from a parking space into an alley on Center Street, village of Stoddard. Megan Brueggen, Stoddard, was traveling southbound in the alley. Lepke did not see the Brueggen vehicle, and backed into it. Lepke left the scene before law enforcement arrived. No injuries were reported. The Lepke vehicle received minor damage. The Brueggen vehicle received disabling damage.
12/25 Rian Getter, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on US Hwy. 14, village of Readstown. Getter missed his turn and slowed down. Steven Oium, Belleville, WI, began to pass the Getter vehicle in a legal passing zone. Getter turned abruptly and ran into the side of the Oium vehicle. No injuries were reported. The Getter vehicle had functional damage. The Oium vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
12/26 Wanda Toberman, Lawler, IA, was traveling eastbound on US Hwy. 14, on the West Coon Valley Hill, town of Hamburg. Emma Brandenburg, Savage, MN, was traveling southbound on the hill. Toberman lost control and slid into the Brandenburg vehicle. Both drivers reported no injuries. Both vehicles were towed due to disabling damage.
12/30 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Ava Olson, Ferryville, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Stephanie Martin, Coon Valley, on US Hwy. 14, town of Coon; Nathaniel Martin, Coon Valley, on US Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg.