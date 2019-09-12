The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Sept. 9.
9/3 Three horses and a donkey were loose on Maple Ridge Road in the town of Stark. The livestock eventually returned home.
9/4 Five horses were loose on Jug Creek Road in the town of Stark. The livestock were chased off of the road.
9/9 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Megan Hase, Westby, on Tri-State Road, town of Christiana; Hunter Schroeder, Elroy, on Lovers Lane, town of Hillsboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.