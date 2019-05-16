The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending May 13.
5/7 A school bus, driven by Charles Groves, De Soto, turned onto Birch Street, in the village of Stoddard. As the school bus turned, the handicap door swung open, and struck the rear end of a legally parked pickup truck. The pickup was owned by Michael Young, Stoddard. The bus had a total of 12 occupants. No injuries were reported.
5/9 Callahan Mayer, Viroqua, was traveling westbound on Cherry Grove Road, in the town of Viroqua. Mayer traveled over a light knoll, and left the roadway. Mayer was able to get back onto the road, over corrected, and left the roadway again. Mayer struck a wooden fence post. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.
5/12 David Penchi, De Soto, was traveling eastbound on State Hwy. 82, in the town of Sterling. Penchi stated a deer ran in front of him, and he swerved to avoid striking the deer. Penchi’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, and came to a rest in the ditch. Penchi did not report any injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
5/13 There were seven reportable car/deer crashes: Andy Burke, Viroqua, on State Hwy. 56, town of Jefferson; John Kinsman, La Valle, on State Hwy. 33, town of Hillsboro; Ryan Nigh, Viroqua, on County Road N, town of Sterling; Bradd Bohland, Stoddard, on State Hwy, 56, town of Jefferson; Ryan Hooverson, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Sophia Tubbin, Viroqua, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Franklin; Dustin Swiggum, Ontario, on State Hwy. 27, town of Christiana.
