The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending May 20.
5/12 Joseph Abbott, De Soto, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen, and hit a raccoon. Abbott did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage.
5/13 Two horses were found running loose on Skrede Road, town of Jefferson. The reporting party was able to get the horses corralled. The owner was found, and was able to take the horses home.
5/17 Kickapoo Kwk Stop reported a vehicle fire near the building. A truck was parked away from the gas pumps. The driver was able to get out, and used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out that started under the hood.
5/18 Austin Strasser, La Crosse, was traveling northbound on County Road K, town of Hamburg. Strasser was traveling uphill when he said his turbo blew. The vehicle caught fire. All occupants of the vehicle were able to evacuate safely, and no injuries were reported. The vehicle had to be towed due to disabling damage.
5/20 There were no reportable car/deer crashes
