The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 29.
Sheriff John Spears would like to invite all to attend National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4-8 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. The event is a free community event to gather communities, law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services together. The event includes games and demonstrations from rescue units, as well as local businesses. We hope you can be involved in this educational and social event.
7/29 There were seven reportable car/deer crashes: Angie Bass, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Hillsboro; Claire Anderson, Ferryville, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Douglas Schuchart, Viola, on State Highway 56, village of Viola; Eugene Bay, Lansing, Iowa, on State Highway 27, town of Franklin; Kevin Marx, De Soto, on State Highway 35, town of Bergen; Angie Buckles, Stoddard, on State Highway 35, town of Bergen; Mary O’Neal, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg.
