The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending April 1.
3/27 Cory Simonson, De Soto, was driving a Southwest Sanitation garbage truck, and pulled alongside the road on Division Street, in the village of Ontario. As Simonson stopped, he hit a legally parked van on Division Street, owned by Trisha Short, Wilton. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor to no damage.
3/27 Phillip Townsend, Readstown, was traveling down his private driveway, when the vehicle brakes failed. The vehicle traveled downhill, left the driveway, and struck a fence and tree. Townsend’s passenger, Vivian Townsend, was transported to the hospital by private vehicle for minor injuries. The vehicle received disabling damage.
3/30 Tyrell Clements Green, Viola, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 56, in the village of Viola. Clements Green stated as he came around the corner, he fell asleep, jumped the curb, and hit a light post. Clements Green did not report the accident until the next day.
4/1 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Allison Wallent, Westby, on County Road D, town of Webster; Bethany Felten, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon.
