The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending April 29.
4/25 Kay Frydenlund, Coon Valley, was traveling on Hohlfeld Road in the town of Hamburg. Frydenlund hit debris on the side of the road, and over corrected. The vehicle turned onto its side, rolled over, and came to a rest on its wheels on the opposite side of the road. Frydenlund reported no injuries at the time of the crash. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
4/25 Kelsey Freymiller, Viroqua, was traveling northbound on County Road S, town of Liberty. Freymiller stated she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The vehicle left the roadway to the east, and stuck a couple mailboxes. The vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and landed on the far side of a creek. The vehicle struck cement from a bridge, and came to rest on the far embankment. The driver left the scene, and contacted law enforcement later. Freymiller had no apparent injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
4/26 Marcie Louis, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, in the town of Christiana, and struck a coyote. Louis did not report any injuries. The vehicle received minor damage.
4/29 There was one reportable car/deer crash: Katerina Aspenson, Dodgeville, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.