The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Sept. 23.
9/26 Two head of cattle were reported out on Belgium Ridge Road, town of Franklin.
9/28 A concrete Holstein statute was reported stolen from a farm on Gardner Road, town of Franklin.
9/29 A roll of carpet, a tire, and other items were dumped along the side of South Natwick Road, town of Jefferson.
9/30 There were no reportable car/deer crashes
