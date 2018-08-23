The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Aug. 20.
8/14 Rachel Ames, Soldiers Grove, was traveling southbound on Lockington Road, town of Genoa, and struck a deer. No injuries were reported. The vehicle received functional damage.
8/16 Samuel Hudnall, Viroqua, was traveling west on State Highway 56, town of Jefferson, when he lost control, hit an embankment, and overturned the vehicle. Hudnall received no injuries. The vehicle received disabling damage, and was towed from the scene.
8/20 There were four reportable car/deer crashes: Tammy Hogden, Westby, on Hwy. 82, town of Union; Michael Korish, Coon Valley, on Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Elizabeth Knutson, Genoa, on Hwy. 35, town of Genoa; Robert Strait, La Farge, on Hwy. D, town of Stark.
Stay away from scams – Scammers may contact you in person, by phone, postal mail, email, or through the internet. Scammers will then try to trick you into giving them personal information. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website lists all of the current scams. Go to consumer.ftc.gov and click on “Scam Alerts.” Never send money or account information. Take the necessary steps to make sure the company or person is legitimate. Search their phone number, and see if an accurate address comes up. Don’t fall for pressure tactics, and never react quickly or impulsively to offers or requests.
To report a scam or fraud, contact: Your local police department (especially if you’ve sent money); the Federal Trade Commission at ftccomplaintassistant.gov or 1-877-FTC-HELP; the Internet Crime Complaint Center (If internet related) at ic3.gov. The Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force website stopfraud.gov offers more information about where else to report specific types of fraud activity.
