The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending July 1.
6/28 Two Amish horses were reported loose on Sugar Grove Road in the town of Kickapoo.
7/1 There were no reportable car/deer crashes:
Sheriff John Spears wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July. Reminder—Be cautious when lighting off fireworks. Remember, sparklers, smoke bombs, toy snakes, stationary cone and fountains, noisemakers, and caps are legal to use without a permit. Most likely, anything else is considered illegal (Bottle Rockets, Roman Candles, Fire Crackers, or any device that explodes or leaves the ground) without a permit. Check with your local village/town to obtain a permit or review the ordinance.
