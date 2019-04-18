The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending April 15.
4/11 Jodi Waddell, De Soto, was traveling northbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen. Waddell hit a patch of ice, lost control of the vehicle, and traveled off the road into the ditch. The vehicle hit an embankment and came to rest in a driveway. Waddell reported no injuries. The vehicle received functional damage.
4/14 Three horses were loose near Old River Road, town of Bergen. The horses wandered into the local cemetery, and neighboring yards. The owner was located, and the horses were corralled back into their pasture.
4/15 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Tri State Ambulance, driven by William Searles, Onalaska, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon; Scott Sobczak, Hillsboro, on County Road C, town of Greenwood; Gerald Geurtsen, Soldiers Grove, on U.S. Hwy. 61, town of Kickapoo.
Visit the Vernon County website (www.vernoncounty.org) to signup to receive NIXLE messages alerting you of any Vernon County emergency alertsinformation (road closures, weather updates, emergency alerts and more).
