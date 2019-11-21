The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 18.
11/11 Mathew Hynek, Hillsboro, was traveling southbound on County Road V, town of Forest, and struck a horse that got loose. The horse was running northbound in the southbound lane and was owned by Albie Yoder, Hillsboro. Hynek did not report any injuries. The vehicle was not towed.
11/18 There were five reportable car/deer crashes: Linda Lingelbach, Coon Valley, on State Highway 162, town of Hamburg; Tamara Kjos, Westby, on State Highway 27, town of Christiana; Gary Goodyear, Richland Center, on US Highway 14, town of Kickapoo; Brock Smith, Viroqua, on US Highway 14, town of Coon; Charles Bulmer, Ontario, on County Road P, town of Whitestown.
Sheriff John Spears urges residents to be mindful of scam calls, emails, and letters. Do not give personal information or send money to anyone you do not know. The Federal Trade Commission website includes good information about scams and tips on how to avoid being a victim of a scam.
