The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending March 25.
3/20 Loren Sletten, Ferryville, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 35 in the town of Bergen. Loren was rear-ended by a vehicle following behind. The striking vehicle did not report the accident, but was later found the same day. The driver was Joshua McGinnis of Onalaska. McGinnis had a suspended license. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received minor damage.
3/22 Edward Heim, Darlington, was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Franklin. Heim was driving with a spare tire, and the vehicle began to wobble. Heim lost control of the vehicle, went into the ditch, and struck a road sign. Heim reported no injuries. The vehicle received minor damage.
3/25 There were six reportable car/deer crashes: Molly Strangstalien, Viroqua, on County Road B, town of Jefferson; Philip Erlandson, Westby, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg (raccoon); Christopher Sake, Kendall, on State Hwy. 80, town of Greenwood; William Roesler, Coon Valley, on State Hwy. 33, town of Forest; Holli Glick, Viola, on State Hwy. 131, town of Stark; Steven Olson, Viroqua, on County Road P, town of Clinton.
With the nice weather approaching, remember to call the Vernon County Dispatch Center to record your controlled burn. Check with your local municipality and/or fire department to see if a burning ban is in place.
