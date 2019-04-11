The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending April 8.
4/2 Carol Silvers, Gays Mills, was traveling westbound on State Hwy. 56, town of Viroqua. Silvers activated her left turn signal, and started to slow down to turn into a private driveway. Marianne Miller, Viola, was traveling behind the Silvers vehicle. To avoid rear ending the Silvers vehicle, Miller swerved to the left, and side swiped the Silvers vehicle. The impact caused the Silvers vehicle to spin around. The Miller vehicle backed up, and scrapped the side of the Silvers vehicle. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles received functional damage.
4/2 David Hendricks, Stoddard, was backing out of a private lot on Proksch Coulee Road, town of Bergen. As Hendricks turned to the east, he did not notice the vehicle parked behind him. The rear bumper of the Hendricks vehicle struck the rear panel of the legally parked vehicle (unoccupied), owned by Danita Doerre, Stoddard. Hendricks and his passenger, Ann Hendricks, did not report any injuries. Both vehicles received functional damage.
Spring fever? Join the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the following upcoming events:
- Vernon County Sheriff’s Office seventh annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk April 27 at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
- Vernon County Law Enforcement Association (VCLEA) 50th annual Youth Shoot May 4 at the Westby Rod and Gun Club Range (Timber Coulee).
4/8 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: William Rudolph, Richland Center, on County Road C, town of Greenwood; Donald Betz, La Crosse, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg; Rick Lotz, Viroqua, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Coon.
