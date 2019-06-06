The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending June 3.
5/28 Thad Wuolle, Stoddard, reported a theft from his vehicle which was parked at his residence.
6/3 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Cory Copus, Soldiers Grove, on State Hwy. 27, town of Christiana; John Callanan, Holmen, on U.S. Hwy. 14, town of Hamburg.
Sheriff John Spears urges residents to be mindful of scam calls, emails and letters. Do not give personal information or send money to anyone you do not know. The Federal Trade Commission website includes good information about scams and tips on how to avoid being a victim of a scam.
