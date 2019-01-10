The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 7.
12/31/18 Godfrey Custer, Soldiers Grove, was pulling into a parking stall at the Kickapoo Kwk Stop, village of Readstown. He failed to stop and struck the building. Custer backed up and drove away.
12/31/18 Brett Rahlf, New Hampton, Iowa, was traveling southbound on State Highway 35, town of Bergen, when his vehicle started sliding toward the left lane on the icy road. Rahlf overcorrected to the right lane and left the roadway. The vehicle went into the ditch, striking several small trees and brush. The vehicle received functional damage. Rahlf did not report any injuries.
12/31/18 Earl Cech, Soldiers Grove, was driving eastbound on County Road T, town of Franklin, when he lost control of the vehicle due to the road conditions. The vehicle went down into the ditch and hit a culvert and fire number post. The vehicle received minor damage, and Cech reported no injuries.
12/31/18 Samuel Clark, Viola, turned left onto West River Road off of State Highway 56, town of Liberty, and hit a pothole. Clark lost control of the vehicle due to the road conditions. The vehicle went down an embankment and rolled over one time. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Clark reported no injuries.
12/31/18 The vehicle driven by Timothy Larson, Stoddard, was being pulled by a tow strap on the vehicle driven by Joseph Pfaff, Stoddard, on private property, town of Bergen. Pfaff was trying to hold Larson’s vehicle back from sliding out of control on the ice. Larson’s vehicle began to rotate, and Pfaff ran into the side of Larson’s vehicle. Larson’s vehicle received functional damage. Neither driver reported injuries.
1/1 Amos Schrock reported 10-15 of his neighbor’s bison were in his pasture. The owner was notified.
1/2 Isaul Daniel-Sanchez, Milwaukee, was traveling westbound on State Highway 27, town of Sterling, when he lost control on the snow-covered roads. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch. The vehicle traveled over a culvert and struck the ditch on the other side. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Daniel- Sanchez did not report any injuries.
1/2 James Farr, La Crosse, was driving eastbound on State Highway 56, town of Genoa, when he lost control on the snow covered road and went into the ditch. The vehicle received functional damage. Farr did not report any injuries.
1/2 Alex Stewart, Minneapolis, was driving west on Park Road, town of Jefferson. The vehicle left the roadway to the north, entered a large ditch, and came to rest at the bottom. The vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage. Stewart reported a possible injury but refused medical treatment. His passenger, Aaron Liebert, Westby, did not report any injuries.
1/7 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Richard Herken, La Farge, on US Highway 14, town of Hamburg; Ashley White, Viola, on State Highway 131, town of Stark.
