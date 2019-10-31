The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Oct. 28.
10/21 Quinn Eden, Farmington, Minnesota, was driving on State Highway 27, town of Christiana, when he lost control on the wet road. Eden went off the right side of the road and hit two posts by a driveway and the embankment. Eden did not report any injuries. The vehicle received functional damage and was not towed.
10/21 Jesse Martin, Withee, was traveling too fast when he got to a curve on County Road P, town of Christiana. The undercarriage of his trailer caught the rear trailer tire causing the rear trailer axel to pull off of the trailer. The truck continued into the ditch and overturned. Martin did not report any injuries. The tractor was towed due to disabling damage.
10/23 Three dogs were reported running at large on County Road LF, town of Viroqua. The owners were located.
10/23 Two dogs were reported running at large on County Road T, town of Franklin.
10/28 There were three reportable car/deer crashes: Ross Donovan, Coon Valley, on State Highway 162, town of Coon; Gary Knutson, La Farge, on State Highway 82, town of Webster; Marianne Hanson, Genoa, on State Highway 56, town of Harmony.
