The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Feb. 11.
2/4 Roger Roosa, Jr., Sparta, was operating a milk truck for Daniel Olson Trucking, Inc., eastbound on Bad Axe Road S in the town of Sterling. Roosa lost control on the ice covered road, and the milk truck overturned onto the driver’s side. Roosa was able to climb out of the passenger’s door, and walked to a neighbor’s house to report the accident to law enforcement. The road was down to one lane for about five hours. Roosa did not report any injuries. The milk truck was towed due to disabling damage.
2/4 Kurt DeLap, Viroqua, was traveling eastbound on Lewison Road in the town of Viroqua, and attempted to turn right. The vehicle behind DeLap, driven by Trevor Howe, Readstown, did not notice DeLap’s turn signal, and began to pass DeLap on the right-hand side. The vehicles had a minor collision. DeLap and Howe did not report the accident until about an hour after the incident occurred.
2/5 The Growers Produce Auction reported 14 small square bales were allegedly stolen (town of Clinton). Please contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers with helpful information.
2/10 Two horses were running loose on Helgeson road (town of Jefferson).
2/11 Three mailboxes were smashed on Proksch Coulee Road (town of Bergen). This remains under investigation. If you have any leads, please contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers.
2/11 There were two reportable car/deer crashes: Alyssa Hoff, Chaseburg, on N Ridge Road, town of Coon; Dean Rathe, Viroqua, on US Hwy. 14, town of Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.