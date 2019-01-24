The following accidents were reported by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Jan. 21.
1/14 Cheyanne Boardman, De Soto, was driving southbound on State Hwy. 35, town of Bergen, when she pulled out to pass another vehicle. Due to the weather, Boardman lost control of her vehicle, went into the ditch, and struck a small tree. The vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage. Boardman did not report any injuries.
1/15 Jason Mishler, Viroqua, was traveling southbound on County Road XX, town of Jefferson, into Sidie Hollow County Park and lost control on the ice-covered roads. Mishler’s vehicle slid off the road and was towed but not due to disabling damage. Mishler did not report any injuries.
1/16 Cody Meyer, Westby, was driving southbound on County Road O, town of Harmony. Meyer swerved to miss a deer and struck a ditch. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Meyer did not report any injuries.
1/18 Two head of livestock were reported on State Hwy. 82, town of Hillsboro.
1/21 There was one reportable car/deer crashes: Alvin Malin, Westby, on State Hwy. 27, town of Christiana.
